A First: Arab Country Asks Israel for Peace Without Even Losing a War to them

The foreign minister of Bahrain, Khalid bin Ahmed al Khalifa said that his country recognizes Israel’s right to exist, knows that it is “there to stay,” and wants peace with it reports The Times of Israel. Unlike Egypt and Jordan, who each lost multiple wars with Israel before agreeing to peace, Bahrain is the first Arab country to express interest in peace with Israel without first having lost a war to them.

Referring to the Arab Peace initiative, Khalifa said “We offered it to Israel. So we do believe that Israel is a country to stay, and we want better relations with it, and we want peace with it.” The Bahraini official added, “we know our brothers in the region do believe in it”.

Khalifa noted the Arab Peace Initiative as the outline for normalization with Israel. Israel’s rejection of the proposal is a “missed opportunity,” he stated, but Jerusalem can always rethink its position.

He advised Israelis to communicate to Arab leaders regarding any issues they might have with the plan.

“Come and talk to us. Talk to us about it. Say, guys, you have a good initiative, but we have one thing that worries us,” he added.

The Arab League’s “Peace Plan” is an initiative that offered Israel “normal relations” in exchange for a withdrawal to the 1967 borders and resolution of the Palestinian refugee issue.

Among other things, the plan includes a demand that Israel withdraws from the Golan Heights, a position that stands in direct contradiction from the US, who recently recognized the Golan as an integral part of Israel.