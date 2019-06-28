Quarterback for the Houston Texans Get Baptized in Jordan River

“Elisha sent a messenger to say to him, “Go and bathe seven times in the Yarden, and your flesh shall be restored and you shall be clean.” (II Kngs 5:10)

Houston Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was baptized in Israel during his first trip there, accompanied by the group America’s Voices In Israel, which organizes week-long trips to the Jewish state for celebrities.

“It is simply overwhelming,” said Watson, who was in Israel with his trainer, Quincy Avery. “To be baptized in the waters of the Jordan River, sail on the Sea of the Galilee, and visit one of the first towns where Jesus preached his Gospel—I am truly in awe of this wonderful land and the wonderful people who live here.”