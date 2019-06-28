Billionaire Israeli-American Philanthropist Praying for Day When ‘Book of Trump’ Will be Added to Bible

“For the sake of My servant Yaakov, Yisrael My chosen one, I call you by name, I hail you by title, though you have not known Me.” Isaiah 45:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Billionaire philanthropist Miriam Adelson wrote an article in her newspaper, Israel Hayom, on Thursday titled “A Time of Miracles” in which she stated that she was praying the day when “The Book of Trump” would be added to the Bible. In the article, she credited U.S. President Trump for her blissful marriage and for bringing the same bliss to the country.”

“Under his watch, America has finally made good on its decades-old pledge to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US Embassy there,” Adelson wrote. “In another service to historical justice, Trump declared the Golan Heights to be Israeli territory, and in service to the security of Israel and the whole world, he withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with Iran that was a contemporary echo of the Munich Agreement.”

Adelson was born in Tel Aviv, Mandatory Palestine in 1945, to parents who fled Poland before the Holocaust. She was a physician for many years before her second-marriage to Sheldon Adelson in 1991. A strong supporter of Israel, she is credited with influencing Sheldon’s political views on Israel and served as one of the ‘finance vice-chairs’ for the inauguration of Donald Trump. Sheldon Adelson is the 15th-richest person in the world and a major contributor to Republican Party candidates.

“By rights, Trump should enjoy sweeping support among US Jews, just as he does among Israelis,” Miriam continued in her article. “That this has not been the case (so far; the 2020 election still beckons) is an oddity that will long be pondered by historians. Scholars of the Bible will no doubt note the heroes, sages, and prophets of antiquity who were similarly spurned by the very people they came to raise up.”

“Would it be too much to pray for a day when the Bible gets a ‘Book of Trump,’ much like it has a “Book of Esther” celebrating the deliverance of the Jews from ancient Persia?”