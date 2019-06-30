Ex-Palestinian Authority Minister Hints that Arabs who attended Bahrain Summit will be Tortured or Executed

Righteousness exalts a nation; Sin is a reproach to any people. Proverbs 14:34 (The Israel Bible™)

During a heated debate on between Yishai Fleischer, the Hebron Jewish Community spokesman and Ashraf Al-Ajrami, an ex-Palestinian minister of prisoner affairs, the latter told ILTV that those who attended the Bahrain Conference were “collaborators of the occupation”. Al-Ajrami added that they “will be punished”.

It is well documented that the punishment in the Palestinian Authority for Arabs who collaborate with Israel is torture or even the death penalty.

Last week, Breaking Israel News ran an expose revealing the various torture techniques used by the Palestinian Authority to punish those accused of collaborating with Israel or the “occupation. Some of the victim’s testimonies included prolonged hanging upside-down, boiling plastic to drip onto skin, the removal of nails and teeth, sterilization, sleep deprivation, starvation, murder and even the rape of family members. Fifty-two victims of torture at the hands of the Palestinian Authority have submitted their testimony to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague in June.

Back in 2001, the Palestinian Authority executed Allam Bani Ouda and Majdi Mikkawi for collaborating with Israeli security services. The two executions were carried out by a firing squad.

More recently in April of 2008, Palestinian Authority courts have sentenced Imad Sa’ad, a 25-year-old former PA policeman to death, also for collaborating with Israel.

Ahmed Abu Dayyeh, the president of the court that sentenced Sa’ad, claimed that the accused was part of a network of spies that operated in the Hebron area. He explained that Sa’ad, who is a resident of the village of Yatta, was responsible for the death and detention of four Palestinian Arabs as well as for the demolition of a home.