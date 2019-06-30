Watch: Newly Discovered Rock-Eating Worm, Could be the Modern Day ‘Shamir’

And if you make for Me a mizbayach of stones, do not build it of hewn stones; for by wielding your tool upon them you have profaned them Exodus 20:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Researchers from Northeastern’s Ocean Genome Legacy Center have discovered a new genus and species of shipworm burrowing into the bedrock of a river in the Philippines. Many don’t realize that a rock-eating worm was described in Midrash (homiletic teachings) as a necessary element in the construction of Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem.