A Quick Crash Course on the History of Jerusalem

In that day I will all but annihilate all the nations that came up against Yerushalayim. Zechariah 12:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Danny Ayalon, Founder of the “Truth About Israel”, Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Israeli Ambassador to the United States explains the facts about Jerusalem and the Jewish People. Ayalon explains why President Trump’s promise to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, Israel’s Capital, is firmly based on the ongoing historical, religious, cultural and physical connection of the Jews to their holy capital.