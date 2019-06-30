Left-Wing Organization Launches Campaign to Troll Democratic Presidential Candidates Against Israel

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

A radical left-wing group of activists who are against Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria is expanding its organization in hopes of influencing the Democratic primaries. ‘IfNotNow’, a group of anti-Israel activists have opened a non-profit 501(c)(4) and is training their activists to troll Democratic candidates in an effort to force the Israeli/Arab conflict and compel the candidates to take a stand against Israel, Politico reports.

The group is currently training activists in the early primary state of New Hampshire. They hope to raise $100,000 in their initial fundraising quarter.

“Our focus is going to be trying to push the candidates past giving lip-service to a two-state solution,” explained IfNotNow founder Emily Mayer, “without recognizing the underlying dynamics and explicit moves by the Israel government that are creating a one-state reality where Palestinians are denied basic rights.”

IfNotNow is also mimicking groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and Black Lives Matter: It intends on using the “bird-dog” method on presidential candidates at public events to inspire viral content and push the Democratic candidates further to the left on the issue of Israel vis-a-vis the Palestinians.

Their first target: Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sanders is campaigning this weekend in New Hampshire and also said that he’d move the US embassy out of Jerusalem. The group said that they hope to clarify each candidates’ stance on the issue.

“The Democratic base is quite far politically in their views on the issue from where the Democratic establishment is,” added Mayer, who considers Joe Biden and Cory Booker to be Democratic candidates who ‘are particularly out of sync with liberal voters.’

IfNotNow claims that the time is ripe to place Israel at the front and center of the Democratic primary debate

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said of the organization “IfNotNow is one of the organizations that gives me hope that we are making progress towards a just and lasting peace.”

The organization’s campaign might not end at the 2020 race: IfNotNow’s local chapters are mulling the idea of endorsing candidates in congressional races and doing field work for them as well. They don’t expect to endorse any particular candidate in the 2020 Democratic primary race.