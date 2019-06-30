US envoy on Iran warns of sanctions against countries importing Iranian oil

Behold, I stir up the Medes against them Isaiah 13:17 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook warned on Friday that any country importing Iranian oil will be sanctioned by the United States.

“We will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil,” he told reporters in London.“There are right now no oil waivers in place,” he added. “We will sanction any illicit purchases of Iranian crude oil.”

In early May, the Trump administration ended temporary waivers to allow countries to import Iranian oil.

Hook’s warning came as China said that it would defy U.S. sanctions and import Iranian oil.

“We reject the unilateral imposition of sanctions,” said Fu Cong, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Department of Arms Control.

“For us, energy security is important and the importation of oil is important to Chinese energy security, and also to the livelihood of the people,” he emphasized.