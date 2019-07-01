“He shall build a house for My name, and I will establish his royal throne forever” II SAMUEL 7:13 (The Israel Bible™)

King David wants to build the Beit Hamikdash for Hashem. However, Hashem tells him that his son, not he, will build it. As the king who helps conquer the Land of Israel, fights Amalek and solidifies the monarchy, King David plays an important part in the process of establishing the Israelites in their land. He is even able to make preparations for the building of the Beit Hamikdash. However, as a warrior, he cannot be the one to build the Holy Temple, which is intended to promote peace and harmony among Israel and all the nations of the world. Additionally, as the service in the Beit Hamikdash brings people closer to God and helps atone for their sins and prolongs life, it cannot be built by a warrior, who shortens the lives of others. Therefore, David’s role ends after defeating Amalek, and his son Shlomo, a man of peace, becomes God’s choice to build of the world’s holiest site, the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim.