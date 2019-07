I heard speech addressed to me from the Temple, though [the] man was standing beside me Ezekiel 43:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Members of US president Donald Trump’s Middle East Envoy including Ambassador David Friedman and Jason Greenblatt used a sledgehammer to take down the final wall to inaugurate the newly discovered ‘Pilgrims Road’. This 2,000-year-old road was used by ancient Jews in the second Temple period to bring sacrifices from the Siloam Valley up to the Temple Mount.