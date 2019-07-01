Report: Israel Hit At Least 10 Military Targets in Syria, 15 Killed

And when the Arameans of Damascus came to the aid of King Hadadezer of Zobah, David struck down 22,000 of the Arameans. (Samuel 2, 8:5)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that Israeli fighter jets hit military targets of the Syrian regime. The organization said that Israel also hit Iranian and Hezbollah targets as well in and around the vicinity of Damascus and Homs. All in all, ten military targets were struck. The organization has said that at least 15 killed, with at least nine of them being soldiers and most of them being Iranians.

The strike resulted in fires that eventually reached ammunition depots according to the report.

This conflicted with an earlier report from Syria’s state-run Sana News confirmed that Israeli fighter jets hit military targets in the city of Homs as well as Damascus last night (Sunday). According to the report, four were killed and twenty-one were wounded in Homs, Damascus and Sahnaya, a southern suburb of Damascus.

“Our air defense responded to hostile missiles fired by Israeli warplanes from Lebanese airspace towards some of our military positions in Homs and the vicinity of Damascus,” a source told the news site.

The source also stated that the pressure from the explosions caused damage to homes in Damascus and Sahanaya including shattered glass that wounded several civilians.

The state-run site claims “The Israeli enemy has intervened over the past several years to support its collapsed terrorist apparatus. Scores of field and intelligence reports confirm the close connection between these terrorist organizations and the Israeli enemy and their covert coordination.”

Other reports claim that a Russian plane was hit by the Syrian anti-aircraft defense system.

Last month, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Israel is carrying out preemptive strikes against Iran and Hezbollah in Syria.

The IDF did not comment on the strike.