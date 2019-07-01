Fatah members threaten to ‘hunt down’ Bahrain conference participants

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause Psalms 109:3 (The Israel Bible™)

(June 30, 2019 / MEMRI) A video posted online during the “Peace to Prosperity” conference in Bahrain last week features a statement by a group of armed and masked Fatah members from the town of Yamoun in the West Bank. The men warn against “interacting and cooperating with the leaders of the Zionist entity,” especially in its “economic enterprises.”

They go on to say that they will strike with “an iron fist the necks of anyone” who sells out the Palestinian rights and anyone who participates in the Bahrain workshop. Those who attend the workshop, they say, have “opened the gates of Hell on themselves.”

The Fatah members evoke the memory of the Black September organization and pledge that “Fatah’s gun is certainly capable of roaming the capitals of the world once again, in order to hunt down every single traitor and collaborator, and those engaged in normalization [of relations with Israel].”

The Fatah members warn the “treacherous scoundrels among the Arab rulers” against cooperation with Israel as well.

Yesterday Israel Breaking News reported that a former top official with the Palestinian Authority considered the participants to be “collaborators”.