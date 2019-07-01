Police Officer Who Killed Ethiopian Placed Under Arrest

He will gain control over treasures of gold and silver and over all the precious things of Egypt, and the Libyans and Cushites will follow at his heel Daniel 11:43 (The Israel Bible™)

The off-duty police officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Salomon Tikka in the Kiryat Haim neighborhood of Haifa has been placed under house arrest reports the Israeli news site 0404.

The officer told Internal Affairs that the shooting was an act of self-defense claiming that the suspect was hurling stones at him and his family. The Haifa Magistrates court will hear the State’s request to extend his detention today.

Following the incident, hundreds of Israeli youth from Ethiopian descent demonstrated outside the Zevulun police station in Haifa blocking the road.

In January, another Ethiopian, Yehuda Biadaga was also shot and killed by police after a call was made that a man was walking around the coastal city of Bat Yam armed with a knife. When the police arrived on the scene, Biadaga allegedly charged at them with the knife in hand compelling one the officers to shoot him. Biadaga later died of his wounds. The incident set off a storm on social media, many claiming that Biadaga was murdered in cold blood.

Up to 1977, Jews from Ethiopia were permitted to immigrate to the Jewish State until the dictator, Mengistu Haile Mariam, rose to power. During the following decade, immigration was clandestine and was operated by the Israeli government and the Jewish Agency. Upon suffering from persecution by Mengisto’s Marxist regime for holding Jewish educational and Zionist activities, many Jewish Ethiopians became refugees. The original refugees from the Tigray area walked on foot all the way to Israel virtually no aid.

In May, Breaking Israel News reported on the hundreds of Ethiopian Jews who made Aliyah to Israel.