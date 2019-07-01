Massive Cyprus explosion believed connected to Israeli strikes in Syria

I was in the community of exiles by the Chebar Canal, the heavens opened and I saw visions of Hashem Ezekiel 1:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The possibility of a misdirected Israeli or Syrian missile were among the numerous theories floated as to the cause of a loud explosion and large fire in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus early Monday.

Initial reports indicate that the object was a Russian missile, fired against Israeli attacks on

The mystery explosion was said to have rocked the Mediterranean island, and reportedly occurred as Israel struck targets in Syria.

At least 15 people have been reported killed and as many as 50 wounded in Israeli strikes on multiple sites in Syria. Israel has not issued an official comment.

Kudret Özersay, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, posted on social media that “The first assessment is that a Russian-made missile, part of the air defense system, which was part of the air defense system that took place last night in the face of an [Israeli] air strike against Syria, completed its range and fell into our country after it missed.”

If so, this would not be the first Syrian air defense missile to go astray.

In September, a Russian military aircraft was struck down during Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, killing 15 servicemen. The plane was shot by Syrian surface-to-air missiles. Israel adamantly denied responsibility for the incident, but Russia blamed Israel nonetheless, leading to a brief cooling in diplomatic relations and the transfer by Russia to Syria of advanced S-300 air-defense systems.