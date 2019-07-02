“Hashem is exalted, He dwells on high! He filled Tzion With justice and righteousness” ISAIAH 33:5 (The Israel Bible™)

The last word of this verse is tzedaka (צדקה). In Hebrew, this word is used to mean both ‘charity’ and ‘justice.’ While in English these concepts are very different, the Hebrew word teaches that the act of giving to those who are less fortunate is not to be seen primarily as benevolence or kindness. Rather, it is an act of justice and righteousness, which fulfills a duty expected of everyone, both rich and poor.