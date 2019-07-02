Recently Discovered Ancient Factory for Blue Dye Techelet: “Fulfillment of Prophecy in Zechariah”

Thus said the lord of Hosts: In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.” Zechariah 8:23 (The Israel Bible™)

Shards of Phoenician pottery recovered fifty years ago from the archeological dig in Tel Shikmona located south of Haifa have finally been studied and revealed an amazing story. The site dates back to the Iron Age (11th to sixth century BCE) and despite its existence on the coast being well documented, the purpose of the original site has puzzled researchers. It is located in a rocky section of the shoreline that is inaccessible to boats and the area is not suited for agriculture. For this reason, A recent discovery by Prof. Ayelet Gilboa and Ph.D. candidate Golan Shalvi of the University of Haifa may have been the key to finally explaining this mystery.

The researchers focused on analyzing remnants of blue dye left on 30 shards, a relatively large quantity for their purposes, which allowed them to determine that the dye was from Murex snails. The site also contained tools for manufacturing and working with textiles such as looms and spindles.

“What we found was a factory for producing dye from the Murex snail,” Shalvi told Breaking Israel News. “The protected waters adjacent to Tel Shikmona were the ideal habitat for the snails.”

"In our research, we use the term Argamon to refer to all of the dyes made from snails," Shalvi said. Argamon is a term used in the Bible to refer to a dye used for creating items in the Temple.

Techelet is a blue dye highly prized by ancient Mediterranean civilizations and mentioned 49 times in the Hebrew Bible. It was used in the clothing of the High Priest, the tapestries in the Tabernacle, and in tzitzit (ritual fringes worn by Jewish men). The practice of dying one thread in the tzitzit was discontinued after the destruction of the Temple and the knowledge of how to produce the dye was lost however according to some opinions, the dye was made from the Murex snail.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the head of Israel365, believes this recent archaeological discovery has powerful implications for the Redemption.

“For centuries, many things, like Techelet, have been hidden from us,” Rabbi Weisz said. We are currently witnessing them being revealed in vivid full-color and 3-D. Only in recent years was the Murex discovered. This weeks discovery is even more evidence of Biblical truth.

“The meaning of the prophecy in Zechariah was hidden, actually indecipherable,” Rabbi Weisz said, citing the verse.

Thus said the lord of Hosts: In those days, ten men from nations of every tongue will take hold—they will take hold of every Yehudi by a corner of his cloak and say, “Let us go with you, for we have heard that Hashem is with you.” Zechariah 8:23

“As the lost secrets of the tzitzit are revealed, so is the deeper meaning of this verse referring to the fringes of our garments,” Rabbi Weisz said. “The nations are actually doing this. That is why we created The Israel Bible. That is the purpose of Breaking Israel News. This discovery portends a greater fulfilling of this prophecy.”

Though the researchers could not make a definitive connection between the Techelet factory at Tel Shikomona, they allowed that such a connection was quite possible.

“In our research, we use the term Argamon to refer to all of the dyes made from snails,” Shalvi said. Argamon is a term used in the Bible to refer to a dye used for creating items in the Temple. “It is possible to produce a dye of a similar shade from plants but our analysis proved that this dye was made from snails. This was higher quality, much more expensive, and as a result, lasted much longer.”

The site began to operate as a textile factory in the Late Bronze Age in the 11th century BCE and continued to operate until the 6th century BCE. This meant it was in operation throughout the period of the Judges and even into the period of the kingdoms of Judea and Samaria.

The researchers believe this is the only site discovered to date that produced the Argaman dye. “To date, no center for the production of purple has been found in Iron Age Phoenicia,” Shalvi said. “We know that there were production sites in Tyre and Sidon and other sites in Lebanon, and thousands of Murex shells have been found there, but it seems that most of them are from the Classical periods and there is still no evidence of the production sites themselves and no direct evidence of the dye. Our identification of the character and function of Shikmona makes it the first site found from this period, and certainly one of the most important ones. Rather than being considered a region of secondary importance in this period, the Carmel Coast can now gain its rightful place as one of the most important production areas of the dye in ancient times in general, and during the biblical period in particular.”

The pottery was of Phoenician origin but Shalvi notes that it may still have been the source of dye for the Temple.

“I cannot determine definitively that this was or was not the source for Techelet and Argaman for the Temple, but even if it was a Phoenician site, many nations contributed to the construction of the Temples,” Shalvi said. “There were periods in which the relations between Israel and the Phoenicians were difficult and times that they were better.”

The Shikmona project is run under the auspices of the Zinman Institute of Archeology at the University of Haifa, with the support of the Israel Antiquities Authority and the National Maritime Museum in Haifa. Recently excavations at the site were renewed by Drs. Michael Eisenberg and Shai Bar from the Zinman Institute. Some of the findings are permanently displayed in the National Maritime Museum in Haifa.