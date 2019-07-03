Israel’s Netanyahu condemns Iran nuclear deal violations at US Embassy Fourth of July Celebration

You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man Genesis 16:11-12 (The Israel Bible™)

In the first-ever U.S. Independence Day celebration to be held in Jerusalem since the American Embassy was moved from Tel Aviv in 2017 when the Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, PM Netanyahu attended the event offering his remarks regarding Nuclear enrichment in Iran. Netanyahu also expressed his hope to advance peace with Trump’s administration.