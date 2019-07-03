“He did what was pleasing to Hashem, but not with a whole heart” II CHRONICLES 25:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Why is Amatzya hesitant in his service of Hashem? Perhaps he had learned idolatry as a child in his father’s house. However, he notices that his father, like idolatrous kings before him, was struck down and reaches the conclusion that the worship of the one true God is the safest and most pragmatic course of action. However, when Amatzya obeys Hashem’s command and sends away his northern mercenaries, they sack his cities in disgust (verse 13). As such, he wonders if his original conclusion was wrong, and perhaps idolatry is the best course after all. We learn from here that it is not enough to serve God out of a desire for advancement. Worship of Hashem must be performed “with a whole heart.”