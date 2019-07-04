“There are Thousands” of Willing Murderers – PA Leaders Implicitly Threaten More Terror Against Israel

Abbas’ deputy in response to US-led Bahrain Conference: “There are thousands” like Omar Abu Laila – murderer of 2 Israelis Fatah official: We “will continue to provide more Martyrs and prisoners”

During the recent US-led Bahrain Conference, which the Palestinian Authority decided to boycott despite its stated purpose to discuss means of bringing financial prosperity to the PA, many PA and Fatah leaders spoke out against it.

Speaking at a rally protesting the workshop, PA Chairman Abbas’ deputy in Fatah, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, implicitly threatened Israel and the US that there might be more terror attacks and willing murderers on the way. Referring to a terrorist who murdered 2 Israelis just a few months ago – Omar Abu Laila – Al-Aloul addressed the US and Israel, stating that “your tyranny won’t pass” and that “there are thousands of Omar Abu Lailas who don’t agree to the tyranny”:

Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul: “We can’t in any way allow the implementation of your plans to eliminate the Palestinian cause. Never! Not your Deal of the Century and not the workshop in Manama [Bahrain]… This is Palestine – it is not for sale and not for purchase. The person has not been created who will relinquish Jerusalem… Our message today to the US and this Israeli occupation: Your tyranny won’t pass like this. Don’t you understand? Have you not learned what the motives of Omar Abu Laila were? And there are thousands of Omar Abu Lailas who don’t agree to the tyranny and don’t agree to the disrespect.“ [Official Fatah Facebook page, June 26, 2019]

As Al-Aloul approached the stage in Nablus, the song I’m Coming Towards You, My Enemy, which encourages violence, was played. Palestinian Media Watch first exposed the contents of this song – which includes the line “we’re going down from every house with cleavers and knives” – when it was posted by Fatah on Facebook a few weeks after two Palestinian terrorists brutally murdered 5 worshippers and a policeman with knives and axes in the Har Nof Synagogue in Jerusalem in November 2014:

“I’m coming towards you, my enemy, We’re going down from every house with cleavers and knives, With grenades we announced a popular war. I swear, you won’t escape, my enemy, from the revolution and the people. How will you escape the ring of fire, while the crowds are blocking the way?” [Facebook, “Fatah – The Main Page,” Nov. 22, 2014]

Another Palestinian official also made an implicit terror threat in the days following the Bahrain workshop. Fatah’s Jenin District Secretary Ata Abu Armila promised that the Palestinian people will “continue to provide more Martyrs and prisoners.” This can only be understood to mean Palestinians who are willing to attack Israelis – and also willing to die in the process:

Fatah’s Jenin District Secretary Ata Abu Armila: “The Palestinian people’s message is one and unified. It’s the message of the Martyrs and released prisoners, O President [Abbas]. We will continue to provide more Martyrs and prisoners in order to stand against this global war, and we will triumph.” [Official PA TV News, June 21, 2019]

The following is additional text Fatah posted on Facebook with Al-Aloul’s speech:

Posted text on Facebook page: “The speech of Fatah Movement Deputy Chairman [and Fatah Central Committee member] brother Mahmoud Al-Aloul ‘Abu Jihad’ at a rally in Nablus against the deal of the century and the Bahrain workshop (referring to US President Donald Trump’s as yet unpublished Middle East peace plan and a US-led conference in June 2019 focusing on economic aspects of the plan -Ed.).” [Official Fatah Facebook page, June 26, 2019]

Abu Laila was a 19-year-old Palestinian terrorist who stabbed and murdered Israeli soldier Gal Keidan, and shot and murdered Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a father of 12, at Ariel Junction on March 17, 2019. Abu Laila was killed on March 19, 2019, during an exchange of gunfire with Israeli soldiers who attempted to arrest him.

Fatah’s Jenin District Secretary Ata Abu Armila made his comment about providing “more Martyrs and prisoners” at an event to celebrate the release of prisoner Hani Ghannam, who served 18 years in prison for being a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade (Fatah’s military wing) and participating in attacks against Israelis. “This global war” possibly refers to President Trump’s Deal of the Century – his as yet unpublished Middle East peace plan – and the US-led Bahrain Conference in June 2019 which focused on economic aspects of the US Middle East peace plan.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch