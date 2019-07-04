Cleared for Publication: Hamas Bomb Maker Caught Inside Israel

You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone Genesis 16:11-12 (The Israel Bible™)

A disaster may have been averted after it was cleared for publication that an explosives expert, trained by Iranian backed Hamas, was caught in the Israeli-Arab village of Taybeh by the Shin-Bet (Israeli Security Services) the Jpost reports.

The suspect, 35-year-old Fadi Abu al-Sabah, from the town of Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip, was arrested in Taybeh, an Israeli Arab village in the Sharon region. The village also borders areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority and is a 5-minute drive from Tulkarem making it a well-known hot-spot for terrorists looking to smuggle into Israel from Samaria.

According to the Shin-Bet, Sabah was recruited in 2018 to establish a bomb-making factory by Ashraf Sabah, a Hamas member from Gaza who served a 12-year sentence in Israel after being arrested in 2003 for terrorist-related attacks on IDF troops.

The suspect was initially allowed to cross into Israel from the Gaza Strip after obtaining clearance for a Humanitarian aid permit for medical treatment. This means that the same Shin Bet that arrested him also approved his entrance into Israel.

While in Gaza, the suspect underwent “intensive military training” and was instructed on how to operate explosives and how to detonate explosive charges. He was meant to pass on his knowledge to Hamas members in Judea and Samaria.

In May of 2019, Fadi Abu al-Sabah bribed a doctor in Gaza to provide him with fake medical documents which he then used to cross into Israel from Gaza and continue on to Hebron for his “medical treatment”. Instead of going to Hebron, the suspect ended up in Taybeh where he was nabbed by Israeli Security forces.