Tribute-bearers shall come from Egypt; Cush shall hasten its gifts to Hashem Psalms 68:32

After an 18-year-old Ethiopian Israeli teenager, Salomon Tekah was accidentally shot to death by an off-duty police officer, many from the Ethiopian community in Israel took to the streets. As Breaking Israel news exposed, many of the peaceful protests devolved into violent riots due to the involvement of the George Soros backed New Israel Fund (NIF)