“The land that we traversed and scouted is an exceedingly good land” NUMBERS 14:7 (The Israel Bible™)

After the negative report of ten of the twelve spies, Kalev responds by saying that if Hashem desires that the People of Israel live in Eretz Yisrael, He will make sure that they will inherit it, despite the many obstacles. Hashem desired to give the land to His chosen nation then, and He desires for them to have it now. There are certainly deterrents from living in, and loving, the land of Israel. For example, it is surrounded by hostile neighbors and there are constant security threats. Nevertheless, God has returned the land to the Children of Israel. Let us not repeat the mistake of the ten spies by minimizing God’s great gift to our generation.