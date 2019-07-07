Exposed: Foundation Established by Nazi Sympathizer Behind Violent Riots in Israel

Moreover, a mixed multitude went up with them Exodus 12:38 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli newspaper Makor Rishon revealed that the violent riots that swept across Israel last week were incited by, and to a large extent, funded by an extreme left-wing NGO called ‘Standing Together’. The group receives funding from the New Israel Fund who is backed by the Ford Foundation, a private foundation established by Nazi sympathizer, Henry Ford.

Last week, Israel experienced far-reaching violent protests after 19-year-old Salomon Tekah was shot to death by a police officer. However, it was visibly clear that many of those who were in the eye of the protests were not members of Israel’s Ethiopian community at all. The report explains that they were left-wing activists of an organization called ‘Standing Together’. They distributed the iconic purple signs to all of the protestors at the Azrieli Interchange last week right before the peaceful protest devolved into a violent riot.

On Tuesday, when the protests were at their peak, activists from Standing Together released a statement regarding their participation in demonstrations and roadblocks. The activists were present in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Kiryat Ata, and Lod. The following day, the movement’s staff headed to Ramla, Beersheba and Kiryat Ata.

The group linked the death of Salomon Tekah to the death of Mohammed Samir Abid, an Arab from the Jerusalem area of Isawiya who was killed last week by police gunfire after shooting fireworks at them. “In memory of Salomon Takka and Muhammad Abid and many others,” the group said in a statement.

The organization “Standing Together” was established back in 2015. According to the group’s website, they draw on “Socialist values.”

Among other things, they “train activists, help them to become more politicized and more immersed in working within a joint Jewish-Arab political community.”

Their track record includes such things as “ Israeli-Palestinian peace marches in the occupied territories”, the mobilization of “thousands of Jews and Arabs against house demolitions of Arab-Bedouin villagers in the south of Israel” and leading “a campaign against the deportation of African asylum seekers”.

Additionally, their site states that they are “more than just mobilizing people to demonstrate and march. It is about building power through grassroots organizing, empowering people into activism and leadership, and creating a platform that enables them to take on the matters that affect their lives.”

In one of the organization’s official videos, Arab-Israeli citizens are seen threatening anti-Netanyahu Israelis that if they don’t listen to the Arabs, they will not have a majority in the next elections.

Another one of their central activists, an Arab Israeli woman named Gadir Hanni, called for the dismantling of security checks when entering Israeli hospitals (despite the fact that terrorists have tried in the past to enter Israeli hospitals to carry out attacks). The video was published on the group’s official Youtube channel.

Alon Lee-Green, the group’s CEO, threatened in a lecture that all “we won’t end the occupation if we are moral and humanitarian”.