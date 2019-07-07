Political Insider: “Labor and Ehud Barak’s Party to Run on Joint Ticket”

They combined against Moshe and Aharon Numbers 16:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Avi Levinger, an Israeli political insider who accurately predicted that Boogie Yaalon, Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi will run together, now has another bombshell prediction – that Ehud Barak’s party, the Israeli Democrats, will unite with the Labor party.

“You need to understand, Amir Peretz (head of the Labor party) is an agent of the New Israel Fund” Levinger notes.

Levinger is, among other things, referring to the fact that Amir Peretz mentioned on his personal Knesset page that he was a member of the NIF management in 2015 reports Israeli news site Makor Rishon.

“(Ehud) Barak on the other hand, is an agent of the Wexner Foundation, an extreme-left wing foundation that complements the New Israel Fund.”

He then referenced to a $2-3 million payment he received from the Wexner Foundation for ‘research’ that was never published anywhere.

“These are two sides of the same coin. And all the people in Barak’s party are also agents of the New Israel Fund such as Ya Ya Fink. There is no doubt that they will run on a joint ticket” he added.

Ya Ya Fink, was the field coordinator for the organization ‘Tag Meir’, who is backed by the New Israel Fund.

“Furthermore, the Labor party is in four-million shekels debt” explained Levinger.

According to a report in Haaretz, the Labor party’s debt will force them to close many branches, to move into smaller offices and to reduce their media capabilities to cover the debt.

“The New Israel Fund can give them a clean slate if he (Peretz) plays nice and runs with Barak” Levinger added.

“We can expect to see Amir Peretz garnering votes from the Sephardim (Jews originating from Arab countries and Iran). He will collect all the leftover voters from Kachlon’s (Kulanu) party as well as Orly Levy’s (Gesher) party. Peretz also has influence among many Israeli Arabs” he opined.

Levinger says that without a doubt, Ehud Barak’s Israel Democracy party and Labor, led by Amir Peretz, will run on a joint ticket in the upcoming elections for the 20th Knesset (parliament). Elections are set to take place on September 17.

“Barak needs Peretz’s voter reach and Peretz needs the money that Barak can provide. A joint list between the two is guaranteed” he concluded.