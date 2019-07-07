BDS Activist Who Attacked IDF Soldiers Gets Beat Up, Stabbed in Tel Aviv

I will wreak frightful vengeance upon them by furious punishment Ezekiel 25:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Jonathan Pollack, an Israeli anti-Israel BDS activist and co-founder of the direct action group Anarchists Against the Wall was beat up and stabbed outside of the Haaretz offices where he works as a graphic designer reports Megafon-News.

Pollack says that the two suspects, in their late twenties, followed him after he got off of work at about 2:00 PM.

He got scared and tried to flee escaping into a corner in a side alley where the two caught up with him and proceeded to punch and kick him.

At one point, one of the attackers pulled out a small knife and stabbed him in his head and face. As soon as Pollack began bleeding, they both fled the scene.

According to his version of events, the attackers called him a “dirty leftist”.

Pollack said that he is not filing a complaint with the police.

The activist has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for an unrelated offense involving attacking IDF soldiers.

However Pollack refuses to appear in court.

Arab MK Ayman Odeh came to Pollack’s defense saying that “for years Palestinians and those opposed to the occupation were attacked in the territories. Now it has reached Tel Aviv. After a focused effort of incitement by Settlement groups two men, one armed with a knife – attacked him. Another low point of violence that can be chalked up as a success for the right”

It should be noted that Ayman Odeh has been known to send congratulatory messages to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.