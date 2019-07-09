Ehud Barak’s Name Found in Jeffery Epstein’s Address Book: the “Holy Grail” to Unraveling a Child Sex Network

No Israelite woman shall be a cult prostitute Deuteronomy 23:18 (The Israel Bible™)

When photographer Jae Donnelly snapped a picture of “an unidentified man” exiting pedophile Jeffery Epstein’s Manhattan home, he’d probably be surprised to hear that it was none other than former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Barak, now leading the newly formed Israel Democratic Party, has been under the spotlight recently after it was reported that his close confidant, billionaire Jeffery Epstein was arrested on charges of child sex trafficking.

But a new development has been reported by Zero Hedge that could shed a more disturbing light on Barak’s relationship with the pedophile. Epstein’s former house manager, Alfredo Rodriguez, smuggled Epstein’S little black address book out of his home. Rodriguez described the address book as the “Holy Grail” or “Golden Nugget” to unraveling Epstein’s sprawling child-sex network. Ehud Barak’s name was eighth on the list.

Here’s what we know

Jeffery Epstein is a known pedophile who is now facing new charges of sex trafficking minors

Epstein ran a series of brothels

The brothels were staffed by underage girls who would turn tricks for Epstein’s close associates

Ehud Barak is a close associate of Jeffery Epstein

The brothels were located in Epstein’s Florida and New York homes

Barak was photographed by the Daily Mail exiting Epstein’s New York home

At the same time, Barak was photographed, the photographer, Jae Donnelly, reported: “ A steady stream of gorgeous women were spotted coming and going,”

Ehud Barak was circled in Epstein’s “little black book”

In an FBI affidavit, Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former house manager, described an address book in his possession as the “Holy Grail” to unraveling Epstein’s sprawling child-sex network. Ehud Barak was one of the names in that book

He took their innocence and their voice

But just how much of a monster is this Epstein character? Let’s put it this way: when Joseph Recarey, the lead Palm Beach detective on the case, said Epstein was essentially operating a “ sexual pyramid scheme.” Julie Brown, who works for the Miami Herald, identified about 80 women who say they were molested or otherwise sexually abused by Epstein.

In response, Epstein put together a top=notch legal team including O.J defender, Alan Dershowitz to fight the charges. He did it by discrediting the victims by having his legal team submit evidence of the girls taking drugs. He then claimed that the girls consented to “the acts alleged” and that he believed they were 18, the Daily Beast reports. Epstein got off with a slap on the wrist despite having sexually abused nearly three dozen girls, mostly 13-16 years old.

A vast network

And although Epstein’s brothel, where he allegedly had contact with dozens of underage girls, was located in his Palm Beach mansion in Florida, Epstein, a politically connected hedge fund manager employed “female fixers” who recruited girls from all over the world for sensual encounters. Some of the victims were allegedly transported to his residence in New York City, New Mexico, and a private Caribbean island, according to court documents.

In other words, Epstein is a guy who according to court documents had underage girls transported to his New York City residence. Coincidentally (or not) several pictures of Ehud Barak leaving that very residence were taken along with “A steady stream of gorgeous women (who) were spotted coming and going,” the Daily Mail reported.

The dog ate his homework

In November of 2018, Barak received $2.3 million for ‘research’. However, this research was never published. The money came from a foundation called the Wexner Foundation which was founded by retail tycoon Les Wexner. Mr. Wexner is also the only known client of Epstein’s mysterious hedge fund. According to its website, The Wexner Foundation’s mission “is to provide Israel’s next generation of public leaders (it) focuses on the development of Jewish professional and volunteer leaders in North America and public leaders in Israel.”

The leadership program takes place at Harvard, the same University where Epstein set up a foundation. Epstein donated $30 million to establish a mathematical biology and evolutionary dynamics program – an odd focus of philanthropy for someone who dropped out of college.

A long list of murkiness

It’s hard to know what Epstein stood to gain from associating himself with a washed-up Israeli politician like Ehud Barak. One Israeli insider theorizes that Barak lured Wexner fellows to Epstein’s brothels, secretly film them performing sexual acts and then threaten to use the dirt against them once they get into positions of power in Israel. Either way, a lot of Epstein’s business dealings were suspect including the fact that his hedge fund was based in the U.S Virgin Islands, he has only identified one of his clients (Les Wexner) and is known as a guy “you won’t get a straight answer from” a well-known investor told Business Insider.

One thing’s for sure – he’ll have to start giving straight answers once he’s questioned under oath. And if Barak’s name is on his ‘client’ list, he better hope that Epstein’s other close confidant, former President Bill Clinton, to “arrange” a suicide.

