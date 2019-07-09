Israeli Police Shoot Arab Enemy of Zion After He Threw Firebombs at Them

Proclaim this among the nations: Prepare for battle! Joel 4:9 (The Israel Bible™)

An Arab terrorist in the northern Samaria region of Israel was shot by Israeli Border Police officers after he lobbed firebombs at Israeli security forces adjacent to an IDF military court on Tuesday INN reports.

The attack happened outside of the Samarian Israeli military court next to the Palestinian Authority village of Salim, adjacent to Shechem (Nablus) in northern Samaria. (Shechem is also the burial site of Joseph).

Immediately following the firebomb attack, which was aimed at the Israeli Border Police officers, the Israeli officers who were guarding the court, responded by opening fire, hitting the Arab terrorist in his lower body. Following the attack, the terrorist was then summarily arrested.

After he was placed in handcuffs, the police cleared the scene in and around the entrance to the military court and called in Police bomb technicians to safely dispose of the remaining active firebombs.

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA media outlet reported that the aggressor was in his 50s. They also said he was evacuated to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

No Israeli casualties were reported.

Firebomb attacks have been commonplace throughout Judea and Samaria. The region’s Jewish residents are often the victims of this type of terrorism.

Earlier this week, BIN reported a terrorist ramming attack that took place in the northern entrance to Jerusalem.

“A new wave of terrorism appears to be rearing its ugly head,” a resident of Judea and Samaria said. “God willing, today’s shooting will send the right message – you attack us and you will get shot” he added.