And now I will tell you the truth: Persia will have three more kings, and the fourth will be wealthier than them all Daniel 11:2 (The Israel Bible™)

In an interview with i24 News, Michael Thomas McCaul Sr., the U.S. Representative for Texas’s 10th congressional district reveals at the 1:59 mark in the video that the “intelligence community would tell you that if the US would “kill Iranians on Iranian soil it would galvanize support for the Ayatollah”.