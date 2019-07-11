Did Ehud Barak Sleep with Underage Girls in Jeffery Epstein’s Brothel?

No Israelite woman shall be a cult prostitute Deuteronomy 23:18 (The Israel Bible™)

The Likud, the party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a letter to Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit demanding that he investigate Ehud Barak’s personal and business ties to pedofile Jeffery Epstein. And for good reason.

Here’s what we know:

Epstein ran a series of brothels

The brothels were staffed by underage girls who would turn tricks for Epstein’s close associates

Ehud Barak is a close associate of Jeffery Epstein

The brothels were located in Epstein’s Florida and New York homes

Barak was photographed by the Daily Mail exiting Epstein’s New York home

At the same time, Barak was photographed, the photographer, Jae Donnelly, reported: “A steady stream of gorgeous women were spotted coming and going,”

Vicky Ward, a reporter for Vanity Fair said: “Epstein, whose alleged sexual sickness and horrific assaults on women without means or the ability to protect themselves was well known in his circle”

Ehud Barak was circled in Epstein’s “little black book”

In an FBI affidavit , Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former house manager, described an address book in his possession as the “Holy Grail” to unraveling Epstein’s sprawling child-sex network. Ehud Barak was one of the names in that book

Complicity

This means that it’s safe to say that even if Ehud Barak didn’t himself sleep with underage girls, he certainly knew about the operation Epstein was running. He also knew that In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution. Yet he was photographed leaving Epstein’s home in 2016. This begs the question – What was Barak doing associating with a convicted pedophile to the extent of hanging out in his home?

Worse than Trump

Even Donald Trump, who many in the mainstream media are trying to portray as a close associate of Jeffery Epstein cut off all ties to him well before Epstein’s 2008 conviction. But not Ehud Barak.

A gift from Epstein

In fact, Barak received $2.3 million in 2018 from the Wexner Fund for “research”. The Wexner foundation was founded by billionaire tycoon and owner of Victoria’s Secret Les Wexner. Wexner happens to be the only known client of Jeffery Epstein’s hedge fund.

When asked by Israel’s 103 FM Radio what the research was about he simply said “You need to ask the Wexner Foundation”. (This author sent a request to the Wexner Foundation however they have of yet declined to comment)

Barak’s perverted friends

This isn’t the only time Ehud Barak has associated himself with sexual deviants. In 2017, The Times of Israel reported that Barak helped serial rapist Harvey Weinstein recruit ex mossad agents to “to suppress news stories detailing allegations of sexual harassment and assault against dozens of women.”

Not so far fetched

It is well known that world leaders and dignitaries were johns on Epstein’s Brothel. In 2011, Vanity Fair reported that in a sworn deposition by a former employee at Epstein’s Palm Beach estate, Prince Andrew attended “naked pool parties” where he was massaged by “a harem of adolescent girls.”

So while we may never know for sure if Barak engaged in sexual acts with underage women, it would be nice if someone in Israel’s media asked Netanyahu’s loudest challenger why he maintained such close ties with a convicted pedophile.