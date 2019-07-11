Hamas Soldier Killed After Trying to Plant IED Bomb on Israel’s Border Fence

You are My war club, [My] weapons of battle; With you I clubbed nations Jeremiah 51:20 (The Israel Bible™)

The JPost reported that a Gazan man was wounded by IDF fire east of Beit Hanun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on Thursday. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed the man’s death and identified him as Hamas member 28-year-old Mahmud Ahmad al-Adham. Arab Palestinian sources said that he was tasked with preventing infiltration from the Gaza/Israel border.

The ministry also stated that the incident was ignited in the northern area of the Gaza Strip, in adjacent to Kibbutz Erez. When that happened, a group of Gazans approached the border fence. Al-Adham was reportedly shot as he attempted to plant a bomb on the fence.

Later on, Hamas forces arrived at the scene while IDF forces arrived on the other side of the border fence. At that point, the IDF soldiers opened fire hitting one, according to the IDF Spokespersons Unit. The IDF said that two Hamas terrorists approached the site armed. According several reports from inside the Gaza Strip, the casualty was a part of a Hamas brigade tasked with preventing infiltration into Israel from Gaza.

The PA news agency “Shihab,” reports that the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a statement saying, “The occupation shot one of our fighters while carrying out his duties. We are conducting an examination and evaluation of this crime, and emphasize that the incident will not pass peacefully. The enemy will bear the consequences of this criminal act.”

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, the al-Akhbar, news site quoting security sources, claimed that Israel tried to poison a senior official in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. According to a Hezbollah affiliated newspaper, the poisoning assassination attempt of a senior official in Gaza was thwarted by Hamas. However, it is not clear which organization the official belonged to.

Last month, the Israeli residents of the Gaza belt communities considered filing war crimes charges against Hamas in the Hague.