“It is a land which Hashem your God looks after, on which Hashem your God always keeps His eye, from year’s beginning to year’s end” DEUTERONOMY 11:12 (The Israel Bible™)

This is the only time the Bible tells us how Hashem “spends His time.” From the beginning of the year until the end, it says, the Creator of the universe focuses “His eyes” and attention on Israel. If we combine this idea with that mentioned in verse 22 instructing us to walk in Hashem’s ways and hold fast to Him, we must likewise keep our eyes focused on Eretz Yisrael “from year’s beginning to year’s end.” This verse inspired Rabbi Tuly Weisz to start “Israel365,” which enables hundreds of thousands of people all over the world to connect with Israel each and every day of the year.