“All the nations You have made will come to bow down before You, O Hashem, and they will pay honor to Your name” PSALMS 86:9 (The Israel Bible™)

King Shlomo built the Beit Hamikdash in a very unique way, which allowed all the nations of the world to come and be inspired by the light of Hashem. In Sefer Melachim I 6:4, the windows of the Beit Hamikdash are described as both transparent and opaque at the same time. The Talmud (Menachot 86b) explains that as opposed to ordinary buildings whose windows are built to allow light to enter, the windows of the Beit Hamikdash were constructed to allow the light from inside to shine outwards. This symbolized the divine light that emanated from within the Beit Hamikdash and illuminated the entire world. Thus, when looking at the Beit Hamikdash, one experienced its reflective light, while inside the Temple it was opaque. This is a manifestation of David’s desire, expressed here, that all the nations of the world will come to experience the light of God shining from the Temple.