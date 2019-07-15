“I am bringing My victory close; It shall not be far, And My triumph shall not be delayed. I will grant triumph in Tzion To Yisrael, in whom I glory” ISAIAH 46:13 (The Israel Bible™)

In the Bible, the word Tzion often refers to Yerushalayim. Reflecting upon the significance of the holy city, Holocaust survivor and Nobel prize winner Elie Wiesel said, “Jerusalem must remain the world’s Jewish spiritual capital, not a symbol of anguish and bitterness, but a symbol of trust and hope. As the Hasidic master Rebbe Nahman of Bratslav said, ‘Everything in this world has a heart; the heart itself has its own heart.’ Jerusalem is the heart of our heart, the soul of our soul.”