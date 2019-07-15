PA Doubles the Salary of Murderer of 3 Israeli Teenagers

The PA today doubled the monthly salary it pays to the terrorist prisoner who planned the murder of 3 Israeli teens in 2014 To date, the PA has paid the murderer almost 100,000 shekels The PA has paid the families of the two other terrorist murderers of the teenagers a total of 255,200 shekels. They were killed – becoming so-called “Martyrs” – when they resisted arrest

Since the kidnapping and murder of the three Israeli teens Eyal Yifrach, 19, Gilad Shaar, 16, and Naftali Fraenkel, 16, in June 2014, the Palestinian Authority has paid over 350,000 shekels (over $ 98,000 today) in terror rewards to the Hamas terrorist convicted of planning their kidnapping and murder and to the families of the other two terrorists who carried out the kidnapping and murder and who were later killed while resisting arrest.

As Palestinian Media Watch has documented for years, part of the PA’s “Pay for Slay” policy is to pay monthly salaries to terrorist prisoners and allowances to the families of dead terrorists, the so-called “Martyrs.”

The terrorist convicted for planning the kidnapping and murder of the teens – Husam Al-Qawasmi – was arrested on July 11, 2014. Having now served five years in prison, Al-Qawasmi is having his salary doubled by the PA, jumping from 2,000 shekels/month to 4,000 shekels/month. The organizer of this murderous attack has already been paid 98,400 shekels by the PA since his arrest.

The rise in Al-Qawasmi’s salary is a function of the 2004 PA Law of Prisoners and Released Prisoners – in which the PA codified its own obligation to pay monthly salaries to terrorists – combined with the 2010 PA government regulations “Regarding the Regulation of Payment of the Monthly Salary to the Prisoner” – which, inter alia, established the pay scale according to which the PA pays the terrorist prisoners and released terrorist prisoners.

In addition to the monthly salary it pays to Husam Al-Qawasmi, the PA also pays monthly allowances to the families of the two dead terrorists, Marwan Al-Qawasmi and Amer Abu Aisheh, who kidnapped and murdered the boys and who were killed in September 2014 in an exchange of fire with Israeli security forces when the terrorists resisted arrest. While the payments are technically made and administered by the PLO Families of the Martyrs and Wounded Institution, that institution is entirely funded by the PA.

Since Marwan Al-Qawasmi was married and had a child, in addition to the basic allowance of 1,400 shekels/month, the PA pays his family 400 shekels extra for his wife and 200 shekels extra for his child. Having thus paid 2,000 shekels/month since September 2014, the PA has paid his family in total 116,000 shekels ($32,541).

The second dead terrorist, Amer Abu Aisheh, was also married and had three children. Accordingly, in addition to the basic allowance of 1,400 shekels/month, the PA pays his family 400 shekels extra for his wife and 600 shekels extra for his children. Having paid 2,400 shekels/month since September 2014, the PA has paid his family in total 139,200 shekels ($39,047).

While suffering from a self-imposed financial crisis, in the first five months of 2019 the PA paid over 234 million shekels (over $65 million) in rewards to terrorist prisoners and released prisoners. This reflects an 11.8% rise in the PA payments to the terrorist prisoners and released prisoners compared to 2018. These figures do not include the PA payments to the dead terrorists.

On June 12, 2014, three Israeli teens – Eyal Yifrach, 19, Gilad Shaar, 16, and Naftali Fraenkel, 16 – were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists Marwan Al-Qawasmi and Amer Abu Aisheh while they were hitchhiking. The boys’ bodies were found by Israeli security forces near Hebron on June 30, 2014. They appeared to have been shot to death soon after the abduction. The two terrorists were killed on Sept. 23, 2014 during an exchange of fire with an Israeli army force when they resisted arrest. Terrorist Husam Al-Qawasmi who planned the kidnapping and murder was arrested on July 11, 2014, and is serving 3 life sentences.

