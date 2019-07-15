Trump Blasts “Israel Hating” Democrats

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

On the heels of backlash the President received after telling a group of congresswomen to “go back” to the countries that they came from, the POTUS doubled down blasting their association with people who hate Israel.

“So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, ‘RACIST,'” Trump tweeted.

“Their disgusting language and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!” he also wrote.

The tweet comes just a few weeks after the Bahrain conference organized by the Trump administration. The conference’s goal was to build trade bridges between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority boycotted the conference and even arrested those who participated in it.

Replies to the tweet were across the board with some applauding his stance and others opposed.

A user who goes by the alias ‘rmc’ replied: “Today President Trump issued a racist insult to four members of US Congress. Same insult that White Supremacist use because they believe POC don’t belong in US regardless of their citizenship”

Meanwhile, Students for Trump responded by saying: “Thank you for Keeping America Safe, President Trump!”

‘Melissa A’ replied saying: “Democrats no longer hide their hatred & disdain for America. They are no longer the party of JFK & working class Americans but are now the party of American hating AOC & @IlhanMN .. & illegal immigrants. We are one election away from losing America & it’s founding principles”