Ilhan Omar to Push Pro-BDS Resolution

Representative Ilhan Omar (MN) is readying to submit a resolution that will defend the pro-Palestinian boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

“We are introducing a resolution … to really speak about the American values that support and believe in our ability to exercise our first amendment rights in regard to boycotting,” Omar told Al-Monitor. “And it is an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

The Freshman congresswoman hopes to introduce the bill early this week. Meanwhile, the Democratic leadership is planning on advancing a nonbinding resolution condemning the BDS movement on Wednesday.

Ilhan Omar and her fellow congresswoman — Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) — were the first and only lawmakers to back the BDS movement following their victorious elections last year. Republicans have often criticized their ant-Israel position — something President Trump noted in some of his latest Tweets.

Without mentioning names, Trump’s tweet implied that Omar, a Somali national, and Tlaib, an American Muslim whose grandparents lived in British Mandated Palestine, should go back to where they came from. Trump also mentioned that they “hate Israel”. The president also quoted Sen. Lindsey Graham, who said that “they talk about Israel like they’re a bunch of thugs, not victims of the entire region.”

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., has yet to adhere to Republican calls to boot Omar off of the panel. However, he has accused Omar of “invoking a vile, anti-Semitic slur” in the past after she said, “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.” Her sentiments catalyzed the House of Representatives to pass a nonbinding resolution condemning anti-Semitism as well as Islamophobia 407-23 in March.

