Multiple Forest Fires Rage Across Israel: Every Firefighter Called Up for First Time Ever

Fire and Rescue Chief Dudi Simchi, declared a “red alert” whereby all the firefighters, as well as volunteer firefighters, are called up to help extinguish forest fires that are have engulfed Israel. “Red Alert” is the highest level of readiness and this is the first time it has been enacted in Israel’s history.

Here are some important updates:

The army base of Mitkan Adam was fully evacuated. The blaze has been contained. Mitkan Adam is near Mevo Modiin where forest fires destroyed the entire town in May.

Neve Daniel in the Gush Etzion region has been evacuated. Firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

Anyone located in the central Israeli communities of Budrus and Neot Kedumim was evacuated. The fires are now being contained

At Ramat Pinkas, also in central Israel – an evacuation was carried out for the first line of homes.

In Aderet where Israel 365 planted trees only two weeks ago, civilians have been evacuated and firefighters are currently working to put out the blaze.

Barta’a, an Arab village near Umm El Fahm – A large fire is raging in the area and preparations are being made for the evacuation of the nearby Israeli town of Katzir.

In Haifa, the fire department has contained a blaze that engulfed a grove.

The Israeli fire and rescue units have called upon the public to follow the instructions of the fire, rescue and emergency crews saying: “We call on the public to act responsibly and avoid starting fires in unauthorized locations. “We want to raise alertness and call on everyone to report on any smoke or suspicious activity related to fire to the firefighters’ headquarters.”

The Israeli Fire and Rescue spokeswoman would not confirm that the fires were lit intentionally but did stress that a thorough investigation would be carried out as soon as the fires are all extinguished.