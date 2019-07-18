Breaking: Evidence of Arson Discovered at Scene of Forest Fire in Israel

When you walk through fire, You shall not be scorched; Through flame, It shall not burn you. Isaiah 43:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Evidence of terrorist arson has been discovered at least one of the many forest fires that raged across Israel on Wednesday. After the brush fire was extinguished, several Molotov cocktails were found strategically spread out at different locations throughout the scorched forest in Rosh Tzurim. According to the community’s security chief, Shlomo Weisman, the blaze originated from the Arab PA village of Nahalin. Nahalin is just north of Rosh Tzurim, which is in the Gush Etzion region of Judea.

While some in the Israeli media speculate that the extreme temperatures were the cause of the forest fires, Weissman brushed it off as nonsense. “I volunteer as a firefighter. This was one-hundred percent arson” he said. He also added that the village of Nachalin has a history of terror arson: “This is not the first time that they (Arabs from Nachalin) have started these blazes. Many times in the past have we suffered because of their arson attacks.”

The Israeli Firefighters Unit responded to the allegations of arson saying: “Yesterday, our firefighters and rescue services successfully extinguished all of the forest fires. We understand that today, the investigations into the cause of the brush fires will commence. Therefore it is too early to comment on the cause of the blazes at this time”

Temperatures in Israel reached annual peaks yesterday reaching highs of 109 Fahrenheit in the Dead Sea region. Eilat reached 106 while Be’er Sheva hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brush fires also ravaged the forest of Aderet, a town near Bet Shemesh, where Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365 planted trees only two weeks ago.