though it was planted in rich soil beside abundant water—so that it might grow branches and produce boughs and be Aderet (noble) vine. (Ezekiel 17:8)

Yesterday, forest fires raged across Israel. One focal point was the Jewish community of Aderet in the Haela Valley. Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz arrived on the scene to check on the firefighters and rescue workers. After seeing to their well-being, Rabbi Tuly joined them in a very special prayer.