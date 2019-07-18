Source: Netanyahu will Allow Ilhan Omar to Enter Israel

And after those sixty-two weeks, the anointed one will disappear and vanish Daniel 9:26 (The Israel Bible™)

Freshman Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar “will be allowed into Israel if she wishes to enter,” said a source close to the matter on Thursday. Although the source preferred not to be named, he did mention that the Prime Minister “has never prevented an American politician from entering Israel and he will not start with her. If she wants, she can come”.

The office of the Prime Minister would not comment on Netanyahu’s decision regarding Omar’s entry.

Congresswoman Omar announced that she plans on visiting Israel as well as Judea and Samaria in “the next few weeks”.

Omar will be joined by colleague and fellow freshman Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (MI).

On the same day that Omar announced the trip, she also submitted a pro-BDS bill to congress.

Otherwise known as “the Squad”, Omar, Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been the target of President Trump’s latest tweets calling them out for their disloyalty to America and telling them that if they’re not happy, “they can leave”.

Israel does have a law that gives the government the authority to ban pro-Boycott Divestment and Sanction activists from entering the country. However, this law is rarely enforced and has never been enforced against a foreign dignitary.

Last year, Israeli officials barred Ariel Gold, a Jewish Anti-Israel BDS activist from entering the country and initiated proceedings to deport her due to her support for boycotting the Jewish State.

Ilhan Omar was not available for comment.