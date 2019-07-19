Trump Confirms US Shot Down Iranian Drone in Gulf

“Pay them according to their deeds, their malicious acts; according to their handiwork pay them, give them their deserts.” Psalms 28:4 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that the USS Boxer, a U.S. Navy ship, shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

“The Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone, which had closed into a near distance, approximately 1,000 yards, ignoring multiple calls to stand down threatening safety of ship and ship’s crew,” he said.

Trump added that the drone “was immediately destroyed.”

The president said the United States “reserves [the] right to defend our personnel, facilities, condemn Iran’s attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce.”

He called “on other nations to protect their ships as they go through the straight and work with us in the future.”

The downing of the drone occurred just one month after Iran shot down an American drone. However, Trump, at the last minute, decided not to retaliate militarily against the regime.