Ancient Prophecy of Lunar Eclipse: A “Sultan” Will Die Suddenly

“Here stand I and the children Hashem has given me as signs and portents in Yisrael from the LORD of Hosts, who dwells on Mount Tzion.” Isaiah 8:18 (The Israel Bible™)

An esoteric Jewish source predicted that the lunar eclipse that passed over Jerusalem Tuesday night portends the sudden death of a “sultan” followed by great confusion and tragedy. The source, written over one hundred years ago, has proven to be shockingly accurate in the past, presaging the recent California earthquakes.

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King Davids Tomb on Mount Zion, personally witnessed the lunar eclipse that passed over Jerusalem on Tuesday night.

“I was at the Kotel (Western Wall) and saw the full moon slowly covered in shadow,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. “It was a powerful sight when it passed over the gold dome.”

The rabbi noted that the Biblical characters were far more connected to nature than modern man.

“A modern man does not understand how God appears in nature, how God speaks to us through nature,” Rabbi Berger said. “To the prophets, this was very clear.”

The rabbi cited Yalkut Moshe, a book of kabbalistic insights written in 1894 by Rabbi Moshe ben Yisrael Benyamin in Munkacs, Poland.

“If the moon is eclipsed in the month of Tammuz, a ‘sultan’ will die suddenly and great troubles will follow,” Rabbi Berger quoting yet another esoteric source. “When the moon is eclipsed in Tammuz, a king of ‘luazi’ will die suddenly and a great confusion will follow, leading to great problems.”

“Luazi” is generally translated as foreign, as seen in the Book of Psalms.

When Yisrael went forth from Egypt, the house of Yaakov from a people of strange (foreign) speech. Psalms 114:1

“This clearly refers to troubles for the non-Jews,” Rabbi Berger said, citing the Talmud. “The word ‘sultan’ is not generally used. It is only used in reference to Arab leaders. And since the Muslims mark their months only by the moon, this seems to be a sign for them, those who built the gold dome that sits atop the Holy of Holies.”

This lunar eclipse comes two weeks after a solar eclipse passed over the South Pacific. The eclipse coincided with Rosh Chodesh, the new moon marking the beginning of the Hebrew month Tammuz. In his book Davar B’ito, a guide to the calendar based on esoteric Jewish sources, Rabbi Mordechai Genut brought Jewish sources stating that a new moon in Tammuz was a sign that great earthquakes were imminent.

“There will be a marked increase in earthquakes and volcanoes, even more than we have seen in the past year,” Rabbi Genuth said. “Just as the eclipse is a conflict between the sun and the moon to rule over the heavens, there will be a similar conflict on earth. This will begin a time when governments are in balance. Some governments that seem powerful right now will fall and others will rise in their place.”

The prediction proved to be accurate when the first of two major earthquakes that hit California last week came on Thursday, on the eve of Rosh Chodesh Tammuz.