“But in the seventh you shall let it rest and lie fallow. Let the needy among your people eat of it, and what they leave let the wild beasts eat. You shall do the same with your vineyards and your olive groves” EXODUS 23:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Every seventh year, all farms, fields, orchards and vineyards in Eretz Yisrael are left untended and unharvested. To this very day, the Sabbatical year is kept in Israel. The message of this unique commandment is similar to that of Shabbat. Just as we are commanded to keep Shabbat and cease our daily activities every seventh day, we are similarly to rest from working the fields every seventh year. Just as Shabbat reminds us that Hashem created the world (Exodus 20:10) and everything in it belongs to Him, the Sabbatical year reminds us that our economic success and all that we produce is in the hands of our Creator.