Holocaust Survivors Buy Hospital Bed for 102-Year-Old Gentile who Saved Jews During WW2

I will bless those who bless you Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

A Holocaust survivor, now residing in Israel, has purchased a hospital bed for $1,200 for the oldest living member of the Righteous Among the Nations the Jpost reported. Krystyna Danko, who is currently both deaf and blind, is among the oldest of the rescuers that are still alive.

Righteous Among the Nations chasidei umót ha-olam, is an honorable category of people used by the State of Israel to describe Gentiles who risked their lives during the Holocaust to save Jewish people from extermination by the Nazis.

According to Israel’s Holocaust Museum, Yad VaShem, Mrs. Krystyna Dańko: “went to incredible lengths to help” the five European Jews that she rescued during the Holocaust in German-occupied Poland. This type of praise is rarely used by the Museum.

Last week, with the help of Holocaust Survivors Joe Erlichster, Edward Mosberg, Calgary based lawyer Greg Rodin and his family, the From the Depths organization were able to show a little bit of gratitude as both Jews and human beings and help her out along the way, by buying a medical bed for Dańko. The medical bed has become a necessity for her health and well-being.