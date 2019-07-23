On Anniversary of Temple Destruction, “Netanyahu Caves to Demands of Jordanian Wakf on Temple Mount”

In the third year of the reign of King Yehoyakim of Yehuda, King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon came to Yerushalayim and laid siege to it Daniel 1:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Right-wing leader and former Knesset (Israeli Parliament) member Michael Ben Ari blasted Prime Minister Netanyahu for his “capitulation on the Temple Mount” that “will cost us Jewish blood, G-d forbid.”

The Regavim movement, who initially petitioned the court to prevent the Wakf from building a mosque at the Gate of Mercy found out that the Israeli government came to a compromise on the matter.

According to reports, the mosque at the Gate of Mercy will be closed for six months, during which the place will be renovated according to Jordanian demand. Upon completion of the renovation, an “administrative complex” of the Waqf will be established.

“The agreement is a disgraceful and scandalous plot of complete surrender to the illegal activity of the (Jordanian controlled) Muslim Waqf and the whims of Jordan, a surrender and deferral of Israeli sovereignty, which is rather appropriate for the ‘Three Weeks’ when the Temple was destroyed,” the movement said.

Otzma Yehudi head Michael Ben Ari said: “This type of capitulation will encourage the Waqf and the other terrorist elements to continue encroaching on Israeli sovereignty on the Temple Mount. The implications are clear: The entire world’s media will report on this grave capitulation and will demonstrate just how much the State of Israel isn’t a sovereign state at all. This translates into a serious blow to Israel’s national strength.”

“If the State of Israel wants to survive, it needs to eject the Waqf, not just from the Gate of Mercy but from all of the Temple Mount complex and restore absolute Israeli sovereignty over the entire area of the Mount”

Yesterday, Israel Breaking News reported that 77% of Religious Zionist Jews want the right to pray freely on the Temple Mount.

The Prime minister’s office was not available for comment.