Whoops: BDS Proponent Ilhan Omar uses Israeli company to Power Website

But he who walks a crooked path will be found out Proverbs 10:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D, MN), who introduced legislation that seeks to protect those who want to boycott, divest and sanction (BDS) Israel, uses an Israeli company to power her own website.

Reddit user ‘EthanB111’, noticed that the site ‘IlhanOmar.com’ is powered by WIX, a company that allows its customers to easily build websites using simple drag and drop tools. WIX does not hide the fact that they are based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Before the freshman congresswoman was elected, she actually told Jewish voters that she opposed the BDS movement saying: “I believe right now with the BDS movement, it’s not helpful”.

But the CAIR affiliated candidate quickly changed her stripes when she introduced House Resolution 496, which states: “that all Americans have the right to participate in boycotts in pursuit of civil and human rights,” US Rep. Ilhan Omar invoked several previous examples where she says that “boycotts have been effectively used” in the United States and around the world. She also caused a controversy when she compared boycotting Israel to the boycott of Nazi Germany.

In a statement, Omar said: “Americans of conscience have a proud history of participating in boycotts to advocate for human rights abroad including … boycotting Nazi Germany from March 1933 to October 1941 in response to the dehumanization of the Jewish people in the lead-up to the Holocaust”.

Ironically, Omar also announced a planned trip to Israel with her colleague, Rashida Tlaib. It has been reported that Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will allow Omar to enter Israel.

Earlier in the year, it was also revealed that Omar’s colleague freshman congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D, MI) also used the Israeli company to power her site. Tlaib is a self-described “Palestinian”.