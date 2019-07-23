“I will abide among the children of Yisrael, and I will never forsake My people Yisrael” I KINGS 6:13 (The Israel Bible™)

King Shlomo concludes the building of the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim. This holiest place on earth is a massive and awe-inspiring complex that brings the entire world closer to God. Though Hashem will allow it to stand only if the Children of Israel serve Him properly (see 9:8), Rabbi Shlomo Aviner points out that God’s commitment in this verse is not conditional. Hashem’s covenant with His people is eternal. Though He may “hide His face” at certain points in history, He will never leave His people or allow other nations to flourish in the Promised Land. Despite the many years of exile and suffering that the Jewish people have experienced, Hashem’s covenant remains, as does the promise of a return to Eretz Yisrael. He has begun to fulfill that promise in our era, before our very eyes.