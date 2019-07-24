Journalist Travels to Show World Beauty of Ilhan Omar’s Home Country, Gets Killed by Terrorists

He it is who stretched out Zaphon over chaos, Who suspended earth over emptiness Job 26:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Canadian Somali journalist, Hodan Nalayeh was among 27 people killed in a terror attack in Somalia’s port city of Kismayo on Saturday. Freshman congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D, MN) is also from Somalia.

Although she resided in Canada, she traveled to the African country to focus on the positive and eventually inspire the Somali youth worldwide to help rebuild the country that “made her famous”.

Nalayeh’s husband Farid Juma Suleiman was among the 27 people that were killed when terrorists stormed the Asasey Hotel and began gunning people down. During the time of the attack, regional politicians and clan elders were in talks about an upcoming regional election.

Nalayeh’s family took to social media confirming that Nalayeh was 43-year-old mother-of-two and that she was pregnant at the time of her death. In a Facebook post, they wrote that she: “spent her life devoted to serving the Somali people and reporting on positive, uplifting stories” to “spread light and love to the Somali world”.

Ilhan Omar has been under fire for introducing a controversial bill supporting BDS (the boycott, divestment, and sanction) of Israel that was shot down by Congress on Tuesday. But while she uses her newly acquired power to attack the Jewish state, she has yet to heed to President Donald Trumps’ calls to “go back” and “fix” the countries that they came from.

Last week, Ilhan Omar and fellow colleague and freshman congresswoman Rashida Tlaib announced that they plan a trip to Israel despite the fact that they favor boycotting the Jewish state. The Israeli government has indicated that they would allow Omar to visit despite a law that gives it the power to prevent her entrance. And although Omar believes in boycotting Israel, Breaking Israel News exposed the fact that the congresswoman uses an Israeli company to power her website.