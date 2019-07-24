Report: Israel Strikes Syrian Military Installations

Thus said Hashem: Lo, I am coming to deal with you, O Gog, chief prince of Meshech and Tubal! Ezekiel 38:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel carried out missile strikes against Syrian military positions early Wednesday, according to official Syrian state media.

According to official Syrian state TV, the strike began at 12:40 a.m. and was directed at Tell al-Hara, a strategic hill south of Damascus. The hill overlooks a wide swath of southern Syria, all the way to the Israeli Golan Heights.

According to the report, Syrian air defense systems downed several of the missiles.

State news agency SANA reported that the “Israeli aggression” had caused no damage or casualties.

Israel has conducted previous strikes at al-Harra, which contains a Hezbollah radar system and Syrian anti-aircraft batteries, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor group.

According to Israeli daily “Israel Hayom,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Wednesday’s attack was directed at, among other targets, storage sites used by Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian militias in Syria to house long-range missiles and other weaponry. It was further reported that one of the missiles struck a base in western Damascus where large forces of pro-Iranian militias in Syria were stationed.

The last reported strikes on Syria, presumably conducted by Israel, took place earlier this month and were directed against multiple Iranian-related targets near Homs and Damascus. Fifteen people were killed in the attacks.

Israel did not comment on those attacks, but Syria’s foreign ministry filed a complaint against the country at the U.N. Security Council.