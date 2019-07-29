How the Oil from Your Olive Tree can be Used in the 3rd Temple

And I will plant them upon their soil, Nevermore to be uprooted From the soil I have given them —said Hashem your God Amos 9:15 (The Israel Bible™)

What if I told you that oil from the olive tree that you plant in Israel, will be used as the anointing oil in the Third Temple?

Sounds crazy, right?

So here’s why it is 100% realistic.

A new orchard needs to be planted in the valley of Bat Ayin, a rural town in the Judean region of Israel.

But Bat Ayin isn’t just any old town.

It is uniquely situated between Hebron, where Abraham and Sarah are buried and Jerusalem, where the Third Temple will rise one day (hopefully sooner than later).

It is the epicenter of where the past meets the future of Biblical prophecy.

And speaking of the Third Temple, there is a plan for those very olive trees that are about to be planted in the valley of Bat Ayin.

Their farmers have officially expressed their intention to extract oil from their olives and use it for the anointing oil in the Third Temple.

Indeed – the same oil that will be used to ordinate the High Priests as well as for the consecrating of the articles of the Tabernacle, just like it says in the Bible:

Make of this a sacred anointing oil, a compound of ingredients expertly blended, to serve as sacred anointing oil. With it anoint the Tent of Meeting, the Aron HaBrit, -Exodus 30:25-26

So yes, that oil can come from the tree that you sponsor right now.

Up until now, everything sounds great, right?

It should be…except that there’s just one little problem.

This strategically located village is under threat from Arab Jihadists who would rather burn the land of Israel than enjoy its fruits.

They are encroaching on Bat Ayin and oddly enough, one of the best defenses against their land-grabbing happens to be…planting trees.

That’s because orchard’s in Israel are considered private property.

This means that once the roots are planted, the Arabs and their teams of highly paid lawyers (footed by the European Union) can’t get them uprooted legally.

So the good news is that in the meantime, the Jewish villagers have managed to hold Israel’s enemies at bay.

But the bad news is that no one knows how much longer they can.

That’s because the Arab Jihadists are moving fast.

The Jihadists are determined to conquer the land God promised to the Jewish nation by any means necessary.

And they have a lot of money from European governments, George Soros and the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation to assist them in their agricultural Jihad against Israel.

But the Jewish/Israeli side has many determined youth ready to plant trees in 71 communities across Israel.

They are able-bodied and full of passion.

They love the land and want it to blossom, just as Isaiah prophesized:

I will plant cedars in the wilderness, Acacias and myrtles and oleasters; I will set cypresses in the desert, Box trees and elms as well—That men may see and know, Consider and comprehend That Hashem‘s hand has done this, That the Holy One of Yisrael has wrought it. -Isaiah 41:19-21

But in order to do that, they’re missing one key piece of the puzzle – money.

That’s because the residents of Bat Ayin are simple folk.

They know how to plant and work the land.

But they simply don’t have the funds to buy enough saplings, irrigation systems, and machinery to clear the rocky terrain for planting.

They want these olive trees to be ready for the Third Temple.

And that’s where you can help make sure that they are.

For just $50, you can sponsor one tree.

That doesn’t only cover the cost of the sapling.

That includes clearing the terrain as well.

It also includes installing an agro-tech drip irrigation system to ensure that the sapling grows into healthy strong, trees.

Finally, it includes the resources needed for the villagers to guard those trees against Arab land thieves.

This includes gas for patrol vehicles and amenities for the long day/night shifts.

So what are you waiting for?

Do right in God’s eyes by providing Israel with the tools necessary to bring the redemption.

You can do it right now from the comfort of your home.

Don’t procrastinate.

God doesn’t look favorably upon procrastinators.

Just read what it says in Proverbs:

A lazy man craves, but has nothing; The diligent shall feast on rich fare. -Proverbs 13:4

Seize this opportunity to seal your role in the Final Redemption. Donate today.